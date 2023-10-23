Air quality worsens, may stay ‘very poor’ for next three days

October 23, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The air quality in the city slipped into the “very poor” category on Sunday and it is expected to remain so for the next three days, according to a Central Pollution Control Board bulletin.

The authorities have issued an advisory asking vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children and those suffering from respiratory problems to stay indoors.

The air quality in adjoining Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad was also “very poor” while Gurugram’s was in the “poor” category.

The average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi dropped to 313 at 4 p.m. on Sunday from 248 (“poor category”) a day earlier, the bulletin said. An AQI reading between 201 and 300 is termed as “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The advisory asked people to stop outdoor activity early morning and after sunset.

“Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty or fatigue,” the advisory read.

On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) had announced the imposition of Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as there was a prediction that Delhi’s air quality is likely to worsen.

The GRAP is a set of emergency measures taken to reduce air pollution. The authorities in the National Capital Region (NCR) have been asked to hike the parking fee and increase the service of CNG/electric buses and metro trains to discourage people from using private vehicles.

The air quality deteriorates in Delhi in winter, mainly due to stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. The Delhi government had earlier launched a 15-point Winter Action Plan to curb air pollution. It also banned the sale, manufacturing, storage and bursting of firecrackers.

