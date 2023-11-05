Air quality worsens across north India

November 05, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 03:06 am IST - Chandigarh/Gurugram

Air quality deteriorated sharply across north India with farm fires registering an uptick as paddy harvesting picked up in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The air pollution in the three States hovered from “poor” to “severe” category, with Haryana being the worst hit.

According to official data, though Punjab recorded a sharp decline in the number of farm fires in percentage terms, it still remains the major culprit when it comes to actual numbers. Stubble-burning incidents in the northern States is one of the major reasons behind the rise in air pollution in New Delhi.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) show that Delhi’s air quality index [AQI] reading increased by over 200 points between October 27 and November 3. On Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI reading, recorded at 4 p.m. every day, marginally improved from 468 on Friday to 415.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data, the State had recorded 14,173 stubble-burning cases from September 15 to November 4. Sangrur recorded the highest number of farm fires at 2,147, followed by Tarn Taran (1,585) and Firozpur (1,531). Last year, 26,583 such incidents were recorded in the same period in the State.

Jalandhar recorded the worst air quality with the AQI reading at 295 on Saturday, from 144 on November 1. Amritsar’s AQI index was recorded at 282, up from 227 three days ago. In Ludhiana, it went up from 245 to 289, while in Patiala it jumped from 161 to 247.

In Ludhiana’s Khanna, the reading was recorded at 265.

However, agriculture experts fear that air pollution may spike further. “So far, paddy has been harvested in around 70% of the total sown area,” said Jaswant Singh, director of the State Agriculture Department.

Kurnesh Garg, member secretary, PPCB, said the dip in temperature is also aggravating the situation. “With negligible wind movement, the suspended particulate matter doesn’t get dispersed,” he said.

Worst-hit districts

Eight districts in southern and western Haryana, including Gurugram and Faridabad, saw the AQI value breaching the 400-mark. The State has recorded 1,405 incidents of farm fire since October 21, according to official data.

Fatehabad recorded the worst air quality among the eight districts with the index value of 466, followed by Faridabad (438), Jind (432), Hisar (425), Sonipat (416), Kaithal (415), Sirsa (414) and Gurugram (404), as per the data available on the CPCB website.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board chairman P. Raghavendra Rao told The Hindu that paddy harvesting had picked up in the western parts of Haryana four-five days ago, which led to an increase in stubble-burning incidents and air pollution. “It takes a couple of days for the pollution levels to rise after the increase in cases of stubble burning. So, the high level of pollution in parts of Haryana is because of such incidents four-five days ago,” he said.

‘Will soon improve’

Mr. Rao expressed hope that the situation would improve over the next three to four days. “Already the incidents of stubble burning have gone down significantly in the State, with around 100 incidents four to five days ago to 30 incidents today,” he said.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal slammed the Punjab government over the stubble-burning incidents. In his post on X, Mr. Dalal said Punjab witnessed 1,921, 1,668, and 1,551 farm fires on November 1, 2, and 3 while stubble-burning incidents in Haryana were 99, 48, and 28 on these days.

Reacting to Mr. Dalal’s statement, the ruling AAP in Punjab accused him of “spreading lies”.

“Twenty out of the 52 most polluted districts in the country are in Haryana and even then the Haryana government is playing politics and blaming Punjab,” Punjab AAP unit spokesperson Neel Garg said.

Days after the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit about steps taken to control air pollution, a State government statement said 906 cases of stubble-burning were reported from January 1 to October 31 this year.

It said the government has instructed 2,188 industrial units in districts adjoining Delhi to switch to biofuel.

‘Festival shopping hit’

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call an emergency meeting with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to tackle the rising air pollution in the national capital.

CTI chief Brijesh Goyal said business is declining despite the festive season due to pollution.

The Centre is requested to take strict and concrete steps against air pollution in collaboration with all governments or else business will suffer, he said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from Lucknow bureau)