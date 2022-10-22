Air quality worsening in Delhi, CPWD to ramp up anti-pollution measures

A layer of smog over the Yamuna in New Delhi on Friday morning, even as the city’s air quality turned “poor”. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

With the ambient air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) already in the ‘Poor’ category in the run-up to Deepavali, and expected to deteriorate further over the coming days, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has ordered additional measures to tackle the situation.

Steps such as mechanised sweeping of Delhi-NCR’s roads as well as sprinkling of water and dust suppressants on them will now be carried out on a daily basis instead of periodically, according to the official order. According to a senior New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official, seven anti-smog guns have also been procured and will be installed on high-rise buildings in Lutyens’ Delhi soon. The CPWD had, on October 12, directed field officials to undertake measures to mitigate dust — considered a major contributor to Delhi-NCR’s deteriorating air quality apart from vehicular pollution — such as monitoring restrictions on construction and demolition activities, along with periodic mechanised sweeping of, and sprinkling water on, streets among others under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which came into force on October 1. On Thursday, the CPWD directed field officers to take additional measures in preparation for Stage II of the Supreme Court-mandated GRAP. Stage I comes into force when the Air Quality Index (AQI) ranges between 201 and 300, i.e. ‘Poor’ category; Stage II is implemented when the AQI slips into ‘Very Poor category’, when the AQI is between 301 and 400. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Capital’s AQI was in the ‘Poor’ category on Friday and is expected to worsen over the coming days. A senior official said the NDMC is already undertaking daily mechanised sweeping and sprinkling of dust suppressors on 150-175 km of the total 365 km of streets under its jurisdiction. Seven mechanised sweepers have been deployed in addition to 18 water tankers for sprinkling 5,000-10,000 litres of water on these streets daily. The Delhi government too is taking similar measures on the more than 1,260 km of city roads under its jurisdiction. “We have been carrying out anti-dust measures on a daily basis since April and are going to take additional measures — especially the installation of anti-smog guns on high-rises — over the coming days,” the NDMC official added.