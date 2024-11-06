Air quality 'very poor' in Delhi

Delhiites woke up to toxic air on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) morning as the air quality continued to be in the “very poor” category.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Air Quality Index at 9 a.m. dropped marginally to 356, four stations — Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, and NSIT Dwarka — reported air quality in the “severe” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

For the past two days, Delhi’s AQI has been recorded at the higher end of the “very poor” range, with a reading of 373 at 9 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 4) and 384 on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered “good,” 51-100 “satisfactory,” 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor,” 301-400 “very poor,” and 401-500 “severe”.

Clear skies are expected over the city, with smog during the day and mist at night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 17.1 degrees Celsius, two notches warmer than usual. The humidity level at 8:30 a.m. stood at 98%.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.