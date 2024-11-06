 />
Air quality 'very poor' in Delhi

Delhi’s air quality remains “very poor” with some areas in the “severe” category, despite a slight improvement

Updated - November 06, 2024 03:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A man crosses a road on a polluted smoggy morning in New Delhi on November 6, 2024.

A man crosses a road on a polluted smoggy morning in New Delhi on November 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Delhiites woke up to toxic air on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) morning as the air quality continued to be in the “very poor” category.

While the Air Quality Index at 9 a.m. dropped marginally to 356, four stations — Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, and NSIT Dwarka — reported air quality in the “severe” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’ post Diwali; farm fire fuels rising pollution: CSE report

For the past two days, Delhi’s AQI has been recorded at the higher end of the “very poor” range, with a reading of 373 at 9 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 4) and 384 on Tuesday (Nov. 5).

According to AQI classifications, a 0-50 range is considered “good,” 51-100 “satisfactory,” 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor,” 301-400 “very poor,” and 401-500 “severe”.

Delhi air pollution: Thank people of Delhi for stopping AQI from slipping to 'severe' category on Diwali, says Gopal Rai

Clear skies are expected over the city, with smog during the day and mist at night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 17.1 degrees Celsius, two notches warmer than usual. The humidity level at 8:30 a.m. stood at 98%.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:11 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / air pollution

