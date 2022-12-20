Air quality turns ‘severe’; BJP requests L-G to intervene, call an all-party meeting

December 20, 2022 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Capital’s air quality deteriorated to the “severe” category on Monday. The air quality index (AQI) was 410, up from 353 on Sunday, according to the 4 p.m. bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

ADVERTISEMENT

A “severe” category of air pollution “affects healthy people” and “seriously impacts those with existing diseases”, the CPCB said.

The city’s air quality is expected to improve slightly to the “very poor” category on Tuesday and Wednesday. An AQI between 301 and 400 is termed “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”. A higher AQI indicates an increase in air pollution.

“The air quality is likely to improve but remain in the “very poor” category on Tuesday and Wednesday. The air quality is likely to be at the lower end of the “very poor” category on Thursday,” according to the Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

Smog towers

Taking on the Delhi government over the issue, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Delhi Assembly, said the city government had not taken any “concrete steps” towards controlling the air pollution.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader requested Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to intervene in the matter and call an all-party meeting.

The LoP also said that the government had “failed” to improve the city’s public transport facilities, which aggravated air pollution by forcing people to buy private vehicles.

“The Aam Aadmi Party had promised that 15,000 buses will ply on Delhi’s roads. But only 3,760 buses are left in the fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation, most of which are already past their use-by date,” Mr. Bidhuri said at a press conference here.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the AAP government had promised to set up 10 smog towers in the city. But only one such tower was installed and that too isn’t functional, he added.

“The government spent ₹22.91 crore in setting up the smog tower. The cost of its maintenance for just three months of this year — March, April and May — was ₹2.58 crore. Despite having pumped in all this money, the tower is not running,” Mr. Khurana said.

The AAP government did not respond when asked for a comment on the issue.

Meteorological factors

As per the data shared by the Central government-run monitoring agency SAFAR’s (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), the contribution of stubble burning in Delhi’s neighbouring States towards the city’s PM2.5 level was negligible on Monday. PM2.5 are fine inhalable particles that can get into the bloodstream through the lungs leading to a number of respiratory illnesses.

During winter, the contribution of the neighbouring States in Delhi’s PM2.5 level varies between 0 and 35-40%, depending on the number of farm fires, wind speed and direction, among other factors, as per SAFAR.

Experts attributed the increase in the city’s AQI to meteorological factors.

“There is a radiative fog due to colder temperatures and higher relative humidity. This tends to increase the pollution level as particles are suspended with water molecules in the atmosphere. Additionally, mixing layer height is significantly low, restricting the vertical dispersion of pollutants, which also increases pollution,” said Gufran Beig, founder project director of SAFAR.