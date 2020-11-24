Air quality to worsen to ‘very poor’ today

New Delhi

24 November 2020 00:59 IST

Calm surface winds lead to deterioration

The air quality of Delhi and Gurugram deteriorated slightly to the upper end of the ‘poor’ category on Monday and Noida’s worsened to ‘very poor’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The air quality of Delhi is predicted to deteriorate to the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday.

“The Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to deteriorate towards the high end of ‘very poor’ by Tuesday and likely to stay at the high end of ‘very poor’ on November 25. The AQI may reach ‘severe’ in a few locations for short period. This scenario is valid if prevailing low fire counts remain but if counts increase then it may further deteriorate,” said SAFAR.

The air quality is expected to marginally improve by Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

The AQI of Delhi was 295 on Monday The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5 level in Delhi was estimated to be 6% on Monday.

Stubble burning

In a related development, the chairperson of the Environment Committee of Delhi Assembly and AAP MLA Atishi on Monday met members of the Commission on Air Quality Management and requested tham to resolve the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana with the bio- decomposer technology used in Delhi.

She also demanded that the commission take action against Punjab and Haryana governments for ongoing burning of stubble.