Air quality to remain ‘poor’ today

Delhi’s air quality stayed on the higher end of the “poor” category on Monday, official data showed. The effect of stubble burning has come down and the air quality is expected to remain “poor” on Tuesday.

On Monday, the contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to PM2.5, a chief pollutant, in Delhi has down to 7%, despite the number of active fires counts in the region being 3,971, as the wind direction was not favourable for transportation of the smoke to Delhi.

“Delhi’s AQI is in the ‘very poor’ category and is likely to improve to upper end of ‘poor’ for the next two days due to prevailing winds coming from west/south-west direction reducing transport of emissions from stubble burning. Prevailing shallow mixing layer height reduces dispersion of pollutants,” government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said in a statement.

The AQI of Delhi was 281 on Monday, down from 289 on Sunday, as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and considered the day’s AQI.