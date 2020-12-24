Air quality to remain in ‘severe’ category today

New Delhi

24 December 2020 00:27 IST

AQI to marginally improve to the higher end of “very poor” on December 25

The air quality of Delhi and Noida deteriorated and continued in the “severe” category on Wednesday and Gurugram’s was in the “very poor” category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Capital’s air quality is likely to remain in “severe” category on Thursday.

“The AQI is forecast to stay in the severe category on December 24 but thereafter, marginally improve to the higher end of “very poor” on December 25, due to slightly better ventilation conditions and further improvement by December 26 is forecast,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The speed of surface-level winds is “low”, which aids in accumulation of pollutants. Faster surface winds help in the dispersion of pollutants.

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality was low, but mixing height, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “low”. This also leads to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

“Surface- level winds are calm and forecast to stay the same for today but likely to slightly pick up only by tomorrow. Under the high humidity and colder temperature, night- time inversion layer height is becoming too low, keeping pollutants near the surface which is forecast to continue until tomorrow,” SAFAR said.

The AQI of Delhi was 433 on Wednesday, up from 418 on Tuesday, as per CPCB’s 4 pm bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 340 and 462 respectively.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 ‘’satisfactory’’, 101 and 200 ‘’moderate’’, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 ‘’very poor’’, and 401 and 500 “severe”.