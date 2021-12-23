Air quality still ‘severe’ in city

AQI was 407 on Wednesday, up from 402 on Tuesday

The air quality in the city continued to be in the “severe” category for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The air quality index (AQI) is likely to be in the upper end of the “very poor” category for the next two days, as per the Government-run monitoring agency SAFAR. (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The AQI was 407 on Wednesday, up from 402 on Tuesday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin. “Moderate wind speed and low boundary layer height [typical of winter] is going to keep AQI in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. An improvement is expected due to western disturbance from December 24,” SAFAR said.