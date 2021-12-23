Delhi

Air quality still ‘severe’ in city

The air quality in the city continued to be in the “severe” category for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The air quality index (AQI) is likely to be in the upper end of the “very poor” category for the next two days, as per the Government-run monitoring agency SAFAR. (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The AQI was 407 on Wednesday, up from 402 on Tuesday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin. “Moderate wind speed and low boundary layer height [typical of winter] is going to keep AQI in the ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. An improvement is expected due to western disturbance from December 24,” SAFAR said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 12:41:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/air-quality-still-severe-in-city/article38016272.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY