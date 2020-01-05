Air quality stays ‘very poor’ in city

The air quality of the city continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday and may slightly improve over the next few days, said forecasting agency SAFAR.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Saturday was 334, slightly down from Friday’s 352, as per Central Pollution Control Board bulletin. The average level of PM2.5 was 197.4 ug/m3, over three times the safe limit of 60 ug/m3, in Delhi-NCR at 6 p.m.

“AQI may improve to the lower end of ‘very poor’ category by Sunday,” SAFAR said, adding that air quality may reach the ‘poor’ category by January 6.

“Surface winds have picked up and direction has become westerly... The minimum temperature may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days. The increase in ventilation is improving air quality,” SAFAR said.

Increase in temperature and faster winds help disperse pollutants. Vinobapuri, GT Road and Bawana may be the top three pollution hotspots on Sunday.