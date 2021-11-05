Air quality ‘severe’ in Delhi a day after Deepavali

The AQI was 444 on Friday at 6 a.m. and it worsened to 451 by 8 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

The air quality of the city deteriorated to “severe” category on November 5, a day after Deepavali, according to official data.

The AQI (air quality index) of Delhi was 444 on November 5 at 6 a.m. and it worsened to 451 by 8 a.m., as per Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) data.

Air pollution of severe levels “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases”, according to the CPCB.

The AQI of Delhi was 382 on November 4, according to CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours and considered the day’s AQI.

The air quality is expected to improve from the evening of November 7, as per authorities.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.