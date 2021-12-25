Air quality ‘severe’ for fourth consecutive day

New Delhi

It is likely to improve today

The air quality of the city was in the ‘severe’ category for the fourth consecutive day on Friday and it is likely to improve from Saturday, as per authorities.

“The AQI is in the ‘severe’ category due to low ventilation and pollutants entrapped below 900 mbar with relative humidity higher than 50%. Wind is from the south-east with ~2 m/s. Increase ventilation, mixing with air-mass above the boundary layer and moist condition will reduce AQI from Saturday onwards,” government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said in a statement.

The main reason for the high pollution is the decrease in the mixing depth, which is the height up to which pollutants can be dispersed in the atmosphere. The mixing depth generally decreases during winters compared to summers.

The AQI was 415 on Friday, slightly down from 423 on Thursday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is the average of the past 24 hours.