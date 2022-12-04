Air quality remains ‘very poor’

December 04, 2022 01:59 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Air quality in the national capital continued to be in the “very poor” category on Saturday and is likely to remain in the same level for the next two days. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Air quality is likely to improve, but remain in the ‘very poor’ category on 05.12.2022. The air quality is likely to improve further and reach the lower end of very poor category from 06.12.2022,” the central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.4 degree Celsius, a notch less than the season’s normal, and it is expected to drop to seven degrees Celsius this week, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the maximum temperature was 26.4 degree Celsius, one degree more than the normal for this time of the year, and it is likely to fall to 25 degree Celsius later this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US