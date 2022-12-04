Air quality remains ‘very poor’

  1. EPaper
December 04, 2022 01:59 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Air quality in the national capital continued to be in the “very poor” category on Saturday and is likely to remain in the same level for the next two days. 

“Air quality is likely to improve, but remain in the ‘very poor’ category on 05.12.2022. The air quality is likely to improve further and reach the lower end of very poor category from 06.12.2022,” the central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Saturday was 8.4 degree Celsius, a notch less than the season’s normal, and it is expected to drop to seven degrees Celsius this week, according to the India Meteorological Department.

However, the maximum temperature was 26.4 degree Celsius, one degree more than the normal for this time of the year, and it is likely to fall to 25 degree Celsius later this week.

