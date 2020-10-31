Air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

NEW DELHI

‘Conditions likely to improve in Delhi on Sunday owing to favourable wind speed’

The air quality in the Capital remained in the upper end of ‘very poor’ category on Friday with the 24-hour average AQI settling at 374, which was a slight improvement from the 395 recorded the previous day.

The air quality has deteriorated after it had entered the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday. Forecast have said that the quality of air is likely to improve in the Capital on November 1 due to favourable wind speed.

Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitoring agency, SAFAR, said: “Delhi’s overall AQI has marginally improved as predicted and has remained in the high end of very poor category. Calm surface winds prevail over the region and winds are forecast to pick up [speed] which will improve the ventilation and is likely to influence air quality positively.”

SAFAR also said that the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution was 19% on Friday and had come down from Thursday’s 36%, the maximum so far this season.

The SAFAR model predicts that a significant improvement in AQI is forecast for November 1 – to the lower-end of ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category.

“The SAFAR said stubble fire counts significantly decreased and stood at 1,143 on Thursday. Improved ventilation conditions are likely to bring down the concentration levels in Delhi,” the bulletin added.