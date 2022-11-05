Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi

PTI New Delhi
November 05, 2022 13:37 IST

Water being sprinkled by the Anti Smog gun as the Air quality in the National Capital deteriorated to poor category on November 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

A thick layer of smog continued to cover Delhi on November 5 as the overall air quality remained in the "severe" category at 408, officials said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, 24 of the 37 monitoring stations recorded the AQI in the “severe” category around 11 a.m.

Delhi pollution | Work from home for 50% government employees, private offices asked to follow suit

However, some areas where the AQI improved slightly from “severe” to “very poor” category were Anand Vihar (394), Mathura Road (381), Dilshad Garden (278), ITO (396), Lodhi Road (371), Punjabi Bagh (357) and Pusa (385).

An AQI of above 400 is considered "severe" which can affect healthy people and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.

Areas that recorded “severe” AQI are Alipur (434), Ashok Vihar (425), Bawana (450), Jahangirpuri (444), Mundka (434), Narela (452), Nehru Nagar (422), Patparganj (420), Rohini (437), Sonia Vihar (446), Vivek Vihar (426) and Wazirpur (432).

According to the CPCB data, the AQI continued to remain in the “very poor” category in Ghaziabad (350), Noida (369), Greater Noida (333), Gurugram (356) and Faridabad (350).

As Delhi gasps, Arvind Kejriwal admits stubble burning in Punjab is major reason for bad air

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the World Health Organization, a 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration of up to 15 microgram per cubic metre is considered safe.

Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said primary schools would be closed from Saturday in a bid to protect children.

On the other hand, the final stage of Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on non-BS VI diesel-run light motor vehicles has also been enforced.

The entry of trucks other than electric and CNG ones in Delhi is banned too. Those carrying essential commodities are exempted.

