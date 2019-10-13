Air quality poor, may worsen in coming weeks

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the Capital worsened slightly more on Saturday and continued to be in the “poor” category. The AQI is expected to further deteriorate in the coming weeks.

The air quality in the city is still better than the last few years at this time of the year, partly due to enough widespread moisture with relatively warmer temperature in the surrounding areas of Delhi, according to the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The AQI on Saturday was 222, slightly up form 216 on Friday. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

“The surface wind speed continues to be slow and variable with predominant direction from the west. Under these conditions, the air quality is predicted to deteriorate to the middle of the poor category by tomorrow. Further deterioration of the AQI is expected by October 14,” said SAFAR.

The air quality in Delhi may enter the ‘very poor’ category from the third week of October.

SAFAR also said, “The situation becomes worse if it is encountered with additional internal emission sources, like firecrackers or external sources like stubble burning.”