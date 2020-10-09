Air quality poor, likely to improve in coming days

‘War room’ launched to monitor pollution

The air quality of the city continued to be in the “poor” category on Thursday, after dropping into the category for the first time in over three months a day before, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“AQI is forecast to be in the higher end of moderate to poor category for Friday. However, AQI is forecast to improve thereafter to the moderate category. A gradual increase in stubble burning fires is observed around Punjab, Haryana, and neighbouring border regions on Wednesday,” said SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), a government-run monitoring agency in a statement.

As per SAFAR, the fire count in the region was 399 on Wednesday. The boundary- layer wind direction and speed are favourable for transport of pollutants towards Delhi, but a shift in the wind direction is forecast and it is likely to extend the moderate air quality condition for a few more days.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai launched a ‘war room’ at the Delhi secretariat on Thursday to monitor efforts to contain pollution, fumes and dust levels in hotspots.

He said that the ‘war room’ will be equipped with “high-end technology” to monitor real-time pollution data, hotspot conditions, and NASA-ISRO images of stubble burning.

Real-time data

“The war room is fully equipped with technology to monitor real-time pollution data. Three large LCD screens are present across the room. Real-time pollution data, which includes air quality and data of PM 2.5 and PM 10, Sulfur Oxide, Nitrogen Oxide, Ozone and wind speed, will be displayed in one of the screens. Through another screen, we will monitor the situation of 13 hotspots. Through a third screen, we will monitor NASA and ISRO pictures on stubble burning at the neighbouring States,” said Mr. Rai, who added that a 10-member expert team will operate from the war room.

In a related development, AAP attacked the CPCB for allegedly not taking action against coal-based thermal power plants in Punjab and Haryana, despite Supreme Court orders.

AAP Chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the CPCB is not a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) but a Central Political Controlled Board. “AAP wants to know why the CPCB is silent over the rampant violation of pollution norms by the thermal power plants in Haryana, Punjab and U.P. Despite the Supreme Court order and Central government’s direction, the 13 coal-based thermal power plants have not yet adopted anti-pollution technology,” he said.