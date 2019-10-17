Air quality plunges to ‘very poor’ category, says CPCB

The air quality of Delhi plunged to ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season on Wednesday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to remain very poor for the next two days, said government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

“Stubble burning activity in Haryana, Punjab and border regions has shown an increasing trend over the last 48 hours. Besides, a few new farm fires are observed over western U.P.,” SAFAR said.

But according to SAFAR, the effect of stubble burning on the Capital’s air quality is only 5%. However, the wind directions are not favourable for the direct plume transport to Delhi and SAFAR model estimates the biomass contribution at just 5%.

“The surface winds continue to be slow and variable with predominant direction from south-east. Hence the dominant factor for the increase at this stage is changing weather conditions rather than external intrusion,” a SAFAR bulletin said.

According to the CPCB, prolonged exposure to ‘very poor’ air quality can lead to respiratory illness.