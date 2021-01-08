Air quality of Delhi ‘poor’, slight improvement likely from tomorrow

New Delhi

08 January 2021 00:14 IST

‘No sudden deterioration of AQI expected in next few days’

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in ‘poor’ category on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The national capital’s air quality is expected to stay in the ‘poor’ category on Friday as well.

“The AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on January 9 and 10. No sudden deterioration of AQI is expected in the next few days,” said a statement by government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The effect of stubble burning on Delhi’s air quality remained low on Thursday. The “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Also, the speed of surface-level winds was “moderate”, which aided in lesser accumulation of pollutants. Faster surface winds help in the dispersion of pollutants.

The AQI of Delhi was 255 on Thursday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin.