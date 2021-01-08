Delhi

Air quality of Delhi ‘poor’, slight improvement likely from tomorrow

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in ‘poor’ category on Thursday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The national capital’s air quality is expected to stay in the ‘poor’ category on Friday as well.

“The AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay in the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on January 9 and 10. No sudden deterioration of AQI is expected in the next few days,” said a statement by government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The effect of stubble burning on Delhi’s air quality remained low on Thursday. The “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Also, the speed of surface-level winds was “moderate”, which aided in lesser accumulation of pollutants. Faster surface winds help in the dispersion of pollutants.

The AQI of Delhi was 255 on Thursday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2021 12:15:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/air-quality-of-delhi-poor-slight-improvement-likely-from-tomorrow/article33523736.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY