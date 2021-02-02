Delhi

Air quality of Delhi in ‘very poor’ category

The air quality of Delhi and Noida was in the “very poor” category and Gurugram’s “poor” on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The national capital’s air quality is expected to slightly deteriorate on Tuesday. “The AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate but within the high end of the ‘very poor category for the next two days. AQI is forecasted to marginally improve and in the middle-end of the ‘very poor category on February 4,” said government-run monitoring agency, SAFAR.

The speed of surface-level winds was “low”, which aided in the accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2021 1:03:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/air-quality-of-delhi-in-very-poor-category/article33722230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY