Air quality of Delhi in ‘poor’ quality

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the “poor” category on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“AQI is likely to be stay at the in ‘poor’ to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on February 24 to 25. An increase in wind speed and boundary layer height is forecasted on February 26 to 27. This is likely to influence AQI positively leading to its further improvement,” said government-run monitoring agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The speed of surface-level winds was “low”, which led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface. Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 250 on Tuesday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 241 and 214.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.