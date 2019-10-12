Air quality may slip to ‘very poor’ category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the Capital remained on the “poor” category on Friday. The AQI is expected to further deteriorate to “very poor” category by Sunday.

Meanwhile, the CM took to Twitter on the rising pollution. “For the rest of the year, pollution in the city has reduced by 25%, but in October and November, stubble burning in neighbouring States is resulting in severe pollution. The smoke has started to come. We are doing all possible steps to check it,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

He also urged the Haryana and Punjab governments, among others to take steps to curb air pollution.

Government-run monitoring agency SAFAR also blamed stubble burning for the rise in pollution. “The biomass fire counts in Punjab and Haryana have significantly increased during the last 24 hours,” SAFAR said.