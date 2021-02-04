Air quality may improve today: SAFAR

New Delhi

04 February 2021 01:02 IST

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida improved slightly but continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“Delhi’s AQI is likely to improve to the lower end of ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category in the next two days. AQI is forecast to marginally deteriorate but stay in the lower end of ‘very poor’ category on Saturday,” said a statement by government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The speed of surface-level winds was “high”, which aided in dispersion of pollutants near the surface.

Advertising

Advertising

Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 330 on Wednesday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 306 and 339.