Air quality likely to improve this week

The air quality of the city was in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday and is expected to improve over the week, said government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The Capital witnessed scattered rain and a drop in the maximum temperature on Monday, the weather department said. The city recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and a maximum of 19.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of year, the IMD said. The maximum temperature dropped by 3.5 degrees Celsius as against that recorded on Sunday.

The city’s AQI on Monday was 366, according to the 4 p.m. bulletin of the CPCB.

“On January 14, AQI is likely to improve to the ‘poor’ category and on January 15, a marginal deterioration from the upper end of ‘poor’ to lower end of the ‘very poor’ category is expected. A fresh western disturbance is likely on January 16 and the AQI is likely to improve,” SAFAR said.

Tuesday’s forecast

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday and the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 18 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Weather experts said rainfall is likely in Delhi on January 16 and 17 due to a fresh western disturbance, adding that intense spells of rain are likely on January 16.

