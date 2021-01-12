Air quality likely to improve in the next few days

No sudden deterioration of AQI is expected till January 14: SAFAR

The air quality of Delhi and Noida was in the “poor” category on Monday and Gurugram’s was in the “moderate” level, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The national capital’s air quality is expected to improve in the next few days.

“The AQI is likely to improve and will be in the poor to moderate category on the January 12 and January 13. No sudden deterioration of AQI is expected till January 14. Calm winds and extremely low ventilation condition is likely to affect air quality negatively thereafter,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Monday. Also, the speed of surface level winds was “high”, which aided in dispersion of pollutants. But the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 243 on Monday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 200 and 264 respectively.