Air quality likely to be ‘severe’ on Wednesday

Air quality in the Capital stayed in “very poor” category on Monday and is likely to be in “severe” category in parts of the city on Wednesday, chiefly owing to slower winds, said government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

On Monday, the average level of PM 2.5 — deadly respirable particles — was (180.7 ug/m3) more than 3 times the safe limit (60ug/m3) as per Indian standards in Delhi and NCR at 7 p.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On November 3, the PM2.5 level in Delhi and NCR had hit 625 ug/m3 — more than 10 times the safe limit.

But the level is more than seven times the safe limit (25 ug/m3) set by the WHO.

People are advised to avoid all outdoor physical activity and keep medicine handy if they suffer from asthma.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was 343, down from Sunday’s 391, according to the 4 p.m. bulletin by the CPCB, which is the average of the last 24 hours.

“SAFAR model forecast suggests a slight improvement in AQI for Tuesday due to slight increase in wind speed but within the “very poor” category. However, surface winds are forecast to be calm and deterioration of air quality is expected on December 11 and overall AQI will slip to “very poor” category and few hotspots may touch the severe category,” SAFAR said.