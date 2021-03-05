Air quality index recorded in ‘poor’ category

New Delhi

05 March 2021 00:32 IST

The air quality of Delhi and Gurugram was in ‘poor’ category on Thursday and Noida’s was in ‘very poor’ category, according to CPCB data.

“The AQI is forecast to marginally deteriorate to ‘very poor’ category till Friday afternoon and sharply improve thereafter. ‘Poor’ to ‘moderate’ category is forecast for March 6 and 7,” said SAFAR.

The speed of surface-level winds was “low”, which led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 278 on Thursday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 218 and 302.