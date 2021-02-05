Air quality in very poor category in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida continued in the “very poor” category on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“AQI is likely to further improve to the poor category on Friday. May touch moderate for a shorter period. The improved AQI is likely to stay for a couple of days. Poor AQI is forecast on February 6 and 7,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The speed of surface-level winds was “high”, which aided in dispersion of pollutants near the surface. Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 316 on Thursday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 303 and 322.