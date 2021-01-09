Air quality in ‘poor’ category in Delhi

It is expected to improve in the next few days

The air quality of Delhi and Noida was in the “poor” category on Friday and Gurugram’s in the “moderate” level, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data on Friday.

The national capital’s air quality is expected to improve in the next few days.

“Poor to moderate AQI is forecast for tomorrow [Saturday]. The AQI is likely to marginally improve and in the ‘moderate’ category on January 10 and 11. No sudden deterioration of AQI is expected in the next few days,” said government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

The effect of stubble burning on the city’s air quality remained low on Friday.