Delhi air quality in poor category

Scene on a smoggy day, in New Delhi on Friday.

Scene on a smoggy day, in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Delhiites got some respite from pollution on Sunday as the air quality in the city improved to “poor” category from the “severe” category.

The national capital witnessed a dip in pollution levels on Saturday morning even as the air quality in the city remained in the “severe” category.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi at 9 a.m. on Sunday stood at 254 against an AQI of 412 at the same time on Saturday. The AQI in Faridabad was 228, Ghaziabad 241, Greater Noida 192, Noida 224 and Gurgaon 193.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius while humidity was 71%.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi was blanketed with a thick smog for four consecutive days till Friday as unfavourable weather hampered dispersion of pollutants.

On Saturday, the air quality index stood at 357 at 4 p.m.

