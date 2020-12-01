Air quality in November worse than last year

‘Farm fires behind rise in pollution’

The air quality of Delhi in November this year was worse than in 2019, as per an analysis of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This year had more days in the ‘severe’ category compared to the last two years, CPCB’s studies observed.

In November this year, there were nine days when the air quality was in the ‘severe’ category, but the same was only seven days in 2019 and five days in 2018. There were two days when the air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category in the same period this year, but there were three such days in 2019. Also, there was one day when the air quality was satisfactory in November 2019, but there was no such day this year during the same period.

Besides, the average daily AQI (Air Quality Index) of November this year was higher than 2019, though lower than 2018, the data shows.

Vivek Chattopadhyaya, senior programme manager at Centre for Science and Environment, Delhi said that Deepavali being in November this year and higher number of farm fires in the end of October in neighbouring States and low temperature are the possible reasons for the high pollution in 2020 compared to 2019.

“There was higher number of farm fires towards the end of October and the effect of farm fires stays in Delhi for a few days after it gets transported from other States,” he said.

AQI ‘very poor’

The air quality of Delhi and Noida was in the ‘very poor’ category and that of Gurugram’s was in the ‘poor’ category on Monday, as per CPCB data. It is expected to further deteriorate and stay in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday.

“Air quality is likely to worsen in north India due to cold waves and low temperatures. The AQI is forecast to deteriorate to the middle-end of the very poor category for the next two days,” said a statement by the government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.