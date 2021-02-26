Air quality in Delhi ‘poor’, says CPCB

New Delhi

26 February 2021 01:06 IST

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“A further increase in wind speed and boundary layer height is forecast for February 27 with slight increase in temperature. This is likely to influence AQI positively and AQI is forecast to fall well within ‘poor’ category on February 27 and 28,” said a statement by government-run monitoring agency SAFAR.

The speed of surface-level winds was “low”, which led to accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

Advertising

Advertising

Also, the “mixing layer height”, which is the height from the ground level up to which pollutants can be dispersed, was “moderate”. This led to lesser accumulation of pollutants near the surface.

The AQI of Delhi was 298 on Thursday, as per CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is an average of the past 24 hours. The values for Gurugram and Noida were 251 and 292.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.