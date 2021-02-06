DelhiNew Delhi 06 February 2021 23:55 IST
Air quality in Delhi likely to deteriorate
Updated: 06 February 2021 23:55 IST
It is likely to deteriorate today, forecasts SAFAR
The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida continued to be in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
“The AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate to the ‘poor’ category tomorrow [Sunday]. AQI of ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ is forecast on February 8 and 9,” said government-run monitoring agency, SAFAR.
