Air quality in Delhi likely to deteriorate

New Delhi

06 February 2021 23:55 IST

It is likely to deteriorate today, forecasts SAFAR

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida continued to be in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

“The AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate to the ‘poor’ category tomorrow [Sunday]. AQI of ‘poor’ to the lower end of ‘very poor’ is forecast on February 8 and 9,” said government-run monitoring agency, SAFAR.

