Air quality in city remains ‘poor’: SAFAR

The air quality in the Capital remained in the “poor” category on Sunday with the 24-hour average AQI based on readings from 35 monitoring stations at 256. Air quality monitoring agencies have forecast that the quality is likely to deteriorate over the next few days due to calmer winds and a fall in the temperature. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 7 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees below normal. The maximum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

According to government-run agency, SAFAR, ventilation conditions are likely to slow down further by November 29. “Stubble fire counts with sufficient potential as estimated from SAFAR-multi-satellite products have increased to 464. Hence, the stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi’s air is estimated as 6% for Sunday,” the bulletin read.