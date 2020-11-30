Air quality in city remains ‘poor’: SAFAR

The air quality in the Capital remained in the “poor” category on Sunday with the 24-hour average AQI based on readings from 35 monitoring stations at 256. Air quality monitoring agencies have forecast that the quality is likely to deteriorate over the next few days due to calmer winds and a fall in the temperature. The minimum temperature in the city settled at 7 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees below normal. The maximum settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius.
According to government-run agency, SAFAR, ventilation conditions are likely to slow down further by November 29. “Stubble fire counts with sufficient potential as estimated from SAFAR-multi-satellite products have increased to 464. Hence, the stubble burning share in PM2.5 in Delhi’s air is estimated as 6% for Sunday,” the bulletin read.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath