Air quality in Capital turns ‘severe’ again

The air quality in the city slipped into the “severe” category again on Tuesday and the Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to be in the upper end of the “very poor” level for the next three days, as per the Centre-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research).

Air pollution of severe levels "affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases", according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI was 402 on Tuesday, up from 332 on Monday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin, which is the average of the past 24 hours.