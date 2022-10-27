Air quality improves further in Delhi

Challans issued to 253 people; ₹32.4 lakh fine imposed for violating dust control norms

Two days after Deepavali, the air quality of Delhi improved further by about 10% on Wednesday compared to a day earlier, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The air quality is expected to further improve during the next two days.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government conducted inspections at 6,868 construction sites as part of an “anti-dust campaign” to control air pollution. Notices or challans were issued to 253 people and ₹32.4 lakh was imposed as fine for violating dust control norms.

“At least 586 teams have been formed under the anti-dust campaign, including 33 teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). Teams have been instructed to constantly inspect sites and maintain vigil. It is necessary to follow all 14 anti-dust norms on construction sites, otherwise strict action will be taken against violators,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.