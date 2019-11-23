Air quality expected to get better over the weekend

The air quality of Delhi stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Friday, but may improve on Saturday and Sunday due to higher wind speed, said forecasting agency SAFAR.

The average PM2.5 was over three times (191.1 ug/m3) the safe limit (60ug/m3) in Delhi-NCR at 8 p.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 360, a little less than Thursday’s 366, according to the 4 p.m. bulletin by the CPCB.

The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring States to Delhi’s pollution was 4%, a notch less than 5% on Thursday.

SAFAR stated that an increase in surface and boundary layer wind speed on Saturday could improve air quality to the lower end of ‘very poor’ category, with further improvement to the poor category on Sunday.