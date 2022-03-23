Air quality commission warns 11 thermal power plants of action

March 23, 2022 01:27 IST

‘Co-firing of biomass pellets not up to desired levels’

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and adjoining areas on Tuesday warned of “penal action” against 11 thermal power plants (TTPs), within a 300-km radius of Delhi. It said that the plants were not using the desired quantity of biomass, including paddy straw, as fuel, which can help in reducing air pollution.

The panel said that these power plants were not doing “desired levels” of co-firing of biomass pellets, including paddy straw.

Biomass co-firing means burning of biomass, including paddy straw, along with coal in thermal power plants.

Advertising

Advertising

Ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw has been taken by the government as one of the solutions to stubble burning in fields by farmers.

The commission in September had directed all coal-based TPPs within the 300 km radius of Delhi to initiate immediate steps to co-fire biomass-based pellets, including paddy straw up to 5%- 10% of the coal requirement in the power plants.

The commission said in a statement hat the progress towards co-firing by the TPPs is not up to the “desired levels” and of the 11 TPPs, co-firing is yet to begin in four.