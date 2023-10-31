HamberMenu
Air pollution turns ‘severe’ in parts of Delhi

October 31, 2023 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The air quality in parts of Delhi slipped into the ‘severe’ category on Monday, with the overall air quality index (AQI) hovering in the ‘very poor’ category for the third consecutive day.

According to official data, no relief seems to be in sight for the next three days as the air pollution is likely to remain at the same level. Meanwhile, the air quality in Noida and Greater Noida also fell in the “very poor” category, while that of Faridabad and Gurugram was at the “poor” level.

Central Pollution Control Board data showed that the AQI had turned ‘severe’ in Rohini, Wazirpur, Mundka, and Delhi University’s North Campus by 9 p.m.

The city’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) reading stood at 347 at 4 p.m., up from 325 a day earlier.

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north India during every winter, mainly due to meteorological factors and pollution from stubble burning adds to it.

An advisory issued by the Centre-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research) said people suffering from respiratory ailments, elderly and children should avoid outdoor physical activity.

Those suffering from asthma should keep their medicine handy, it said.

For others, the advisory read, “Stop outdoor activity in the early morning and after sunset. Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue.”

The advisory has also urged people to keep windows of their homes shut and go for the wet mopping of floors.

