Air pollution teams monitoring violations in Delhi

‘Will impose environmental compensation and initiate prosecution against violators’

Forty inspection teams and flying squads constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) are rigorously monitoring enforcement and compliance of air pollution laws, the panel said.

“As on October 14, more than 8,580 sites have been inspected by the CAQM’s flying squads and closure directions have been issued to 491 gross defaulters,” the commission said.

Of the 491, at least 110 are in Delhi, 118 in Haryana-NCR, 211 in Uttar Pradesh and 52 in Rajasthan.

Violations are being viewed very seriously and in case of violations, the CAQM will not only pass closure orders but will also impose environmental compensation and initiate prosecution, the panel said.

The air quality in the Capital was on the higher end of the “moderate” category and is expected to remain at the same level for the next three days.