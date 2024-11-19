 />
Air pollution: ‘Should Delhi even remain the nation’s capital?’ asks Shashi Tharoor

The Congress MP said Delhi is “nearly uninhabitable from November to January“

Updated - November 20, 2024 12:01 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
File picture of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi

File picture of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) criticised the Central government over the severe air pollution in the national capital and said that Delhi is the most polluted city in the world, making it nearly uninhabitable from November to January and barely liveable throughout the rest of the year.

Shashi Tharoor claimed that it was “unconscionable” that the government had witnessed the ongoing air pollution crisis in Delhi for years without taking adequate action.

Delhi air pollution: Air quality moves to ‘severe’ category; visibility remains poor even as AQI level eases

Sharing a list of ‘Most Polluted Cities’ in their ranking, Shashi Tharoor posted on X, “Delhi is officially the most polluted city in the world, 4x Hazardous levels and nearly five times as bad as the second most polluted city, Dhaka. It is unconscionable that our government has been witnessing this nightmare for years and does nothing about it.”

“I have run an Air Quality Round Table for experts and stakeholders, including MPs, since 2015 but gave up last year because nothing seemed to change and no one seemed to care. This city is essentially uninhabitable from November to January inclusive and barely liveable the rest of the year. Should it even remain the nation’s capital?” said Mr. Tharoor.

Air quality has deteriorated in several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and parts of northern India, reaching severe levels and raising concerns about health risks.

Published - November 19, 2024 03:00 pm IST

