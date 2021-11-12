Air pollution "severe" in Delhi, north India

“Air pollution of severe levels affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases"

Delhi's air quality worsened and continued to be in the "severe" category on November 12 morning, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Several other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad and towns in North India including Bhiwadi, Fatehabad, Hisar, and Hapur, also faced "severe" level air pollution on November 12 morning.

Air pollution of severe levels "affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases", according to the CPCB.

Air quality of the national capital has been "severe" for five out of seven days post Deepavali. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi is likely to stay in the "very poor" to "severe" range on November 12 and November 13, authorities said.

The AQI of Delhi was 459 at 10 am on November 12.

The AQI was 411 on November 11, as per CPCB's 4 pm bulletin, which is the average of the past 24 hours and considered the day's AQI.

A higher value of AQI indicates more air pollution.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe”.