GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air pollution in Delhi likely to spike in upcoming days: Gopal Rai

Published - October 20, 2024 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
An anti-smog gun being used to sprinkle water to curb air pollution in New Delhi.

An anti-smog gun being used to sprinkle water to curb air pollution in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The air quality worsened in the Capital due to changing weather conditions and expected to deteriorate further after Deepavali, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

The city is seeing a rise in the pollution levels since the Dasara celebrations on October 12, which prompted the government to impose curbs on construction activities and notify a complete ban on firecrackers.

Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north India every winter mainly due to meteorological factors such lower wind speed combined with bursting of firecrackers during festivals and stubble burning in neighbouring States.

According to the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to stay in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ zone for the next week. An air quality index (AQI) reading between 201 and 300 is termed ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi’s average AQI reading stood at 278 at 4.p.m. on Saturday, slightly down from 292 a day earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Mr. Rai said government officials have inspected 2,764 construction sites since October 7 under its anti-dust pollution drive, realising ₹17.40 lakh from 76 violators.

“A total of 523 teams have been formed for this campaign, including officials from 13 departments. These teams are inspecting construction sites across Delhi and taking action against violations. All teams have been instructed to conduct continuous inspections,” the Minister said.

However, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed the Minister over the inspection numbers, terming the exercise mere “tokenism”. “If 523 teams conducted 2,764 inspections in 12 days, it means each team did one inspection every two days,” he said.

Published - October 20, 2024 12:49 am IST

Related Topics

pollution / air pollution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.