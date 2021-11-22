Delhi

Air pollution | Delhi govt lifts ban on construction and demolition activities: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai during his visit to a construction site regarding the anti-dust campaign, in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Government has lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in view of an improvement in the air quality, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on November 22.

Mr. Rai also said the government will take a call on the reopening of schools, work from home for government staff on November 24.

We will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential items can be allowed to enter Delhi, he said.

The Delhi government on November 21 night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.


Nov 22, 2021

