HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Air pollution | Crop residue burning in States adjacent to Delhi has to be stopped, says SC

While hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court observed there were several reports and committees on the issue, but nothing was happening at the ground level

November 10, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A farmer burns stubble (parali) to remove paddy crop residues from a field near Patiala on November 9, 2023.

A farmer burns stubble (parali) to remove paddy crop residues from a field near Patiala on November 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Friday (November 10) said that crop residue burning in Punjab and some other States adjacent to Delhi have to be stopped and solution has to found to reduce the pollution level in the national capital region (NCR).

While hearing a matter relating to the debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-NCR, a Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul observed there were several reports and committees on the pollution issue, but nothing was happening at the ground level.

The Bench, also comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, said the apex court wanted to see the results.

The Supreme Court was informed that every endeavour was being made to bring farm fires under control.

The top court is seized of a plea filed in 1985 by environmentalist M.C. Mehta on air pollution and the issue of crop residue burning had arisen during the hearing of the matter.

Related Topics

air pollution / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.