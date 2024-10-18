Air pollution 8 times WHO’s limit in Delhi

Air pollution in Delhi on Friday was about eight times the safe limit prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO), as per official data. Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Delhi government has formed a coordination committee to identify and mitigate local sources of pollution for each of the 13 locations in the city with ‘very poor’ air quality even as the whole of Delhi was breathing ‘poor’ air. The level of PM2.5 (a prime toxic pollutant) was over 117.1 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) at 3 p.m. on Friday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data — about 8 times WHO’s permissible limit of 15 µg/m3 for a 24-hour period. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 292 (poor) at 4 p.m. on Friday, up from 285 (poor) a day earlier, as per the CPCB’s daily official bulletin, which is considered as the day’s official AQI. A higher value of AQI means an increase in air pollution. The Central government’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicted air quality to enter the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday and stay in the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ range for the next week. Air pollution spikes in Delhi and many other parts of north India during every winter mainly due to meteorological factors such lower wind speed and drop in temperature and pollution from stubble burning adds to it. Mr. Rai said that the government will focus on the action plans for the 13 hotspots. “To reduce dust pollution, 80 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed, and MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) Deputy Commissioners have been directed to conduct regular visits and take necessary measures,” he said. “To manage the entire coordination committee, one engineer from the DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) has been deputed at each of the 13 locations along with the DCs. They will submit daily reports to the war room about the actions being taken at the sites.”

‘Govt. negligence’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the national capital is suffering due to the negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. “While toxic particles pollute the air, the Yamuna’s waters have also become hazardous,” he said. Mr. Sachdeva said that AAP national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had promised during the 2020 election campaign to take a dip in the Yamuna with his Cabinet before the 2025 elections. “Now simply touching the Yamuna’s waters is dangerous as it can cause skin diseases. Kejriwal, entangled in corruption, has abandoned his promise of taking a dip in the Yamuna,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.