Air Marshal P.V. Iyer (retd.) launches book on fitness

November 30, 2022 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

: “When you’re young, you don’t worry about old age, that’s how the problem starts,” Air Marshal PV Iyer (retd.) said on Tuesday while launching his book ‘Fit At Any Age’ at India International Centre.

Mr. Iyer, 93, who runs eight km a day, penned his journey to fitness in the book and shared anecdotes from his life to explain how he became motivated to work out daily.

Start early

He also writes about why it’s important to work out and why one’s journey towards fitness should start early.

The author said he started his fitness journey at the age of 47 before which he did not have any inclination towards fitness and working out everyday.

“This book explains how adhering to a culture of fitness can keep illnesses at bay. Exercising strengthens the heart and cleans the blood vessels,” Mr. Iyer said.

“One needs to move regularly, you cannot sit idle,” he said, adding that an idle body is a devil’s dean.

Mr. Iyer, who supports a vegan lifestyle, said that it is important to maintain healthy eating habits and consuming a diet that is low on fat and rich in fiber.